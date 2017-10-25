House Health and Social Services Committee to Examine Omnibus Crime Bill Justice Reinvestment Provisions

- Home
Juneau – The House Health and Social Services Committee will hold a hearing Thursday afternoon related to the Alaska Legislature’s ongoing efforts at criminal justice reform. Specifically, the committee will examine the implementation of provisions in last year’s omnibus crime bill to reinvest savings into resources to help those struggling with substance abuse.
“Alaska is in the midst of an opioid epidemic that is stretching thin the resources of the State of Alaska and health care providers,” said Representative Ivy Spohnholz, Chair of the House Health and Social Services Committee. “One of the expected benefits of last year’s omnibus crime bill was savings that were to be reinvested into resources to help those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. As we look at additional criminal justice reform measures, lawmakers need to know if the reinvestment called for in SB 91 is occurring and if that reinvestment has had the desired effect.”
Thursday’s hearing of the House Health and Social Services Committee will include an update on the justice reinvestment programs overseen by the Alaska Division of Behavioral Health and details of the substance abuse treatment options available to those in the Alaska justice system. A program provider, Partners Reentry Center, will also provide their on-the-ground perspective of justice reinvestment.
Thursday’s hearing will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the State Capitol Building in Juneau. It will be teleconferenced to Legislative Information Offices across the state.
WHO: House Health and Social Services Committee
WHAT: Hearing on justice reform reinvestment provisions and programs
WHERE: Room 106, Alaska State Capitol, Juneau
WHEN: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 26, 2017
Live stream: http://akl.tv
For more information, please contact Rep. Ivy Spohnholz’s office at (907) 269-0123.