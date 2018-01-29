House Leadership Calls for Representative Fansler’s Resignation
Rep. Zach Fansler.Image-House Majority Coalition
Juneau – The following statement was released by House Speaker Bryce Edgmon:
“Credible information came to my attention yesterday afternoon that Representative Fansler had possibly behaved in a manner unbecoming of a legislator. Upon seeking out and verifying further information of the incident and meeting with caucus leadership, I have requested his resignation.
Zach Fansler is someone I and many others respected and trusted, and who worked hard for his district. His behavior is a betrayal of trust which has created feelings of shock and deep sadness among everyone I have spoken to.
Along with other members of House Leadership, I am overcome with sympathy and respect for the victim. It takes immense bravery to bring these matters forward. I honor and am deeply grateful for her strength and courage and want to make clear our caucus will not tolerate this behavior.
I understand the matter is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation and do not feel further comment is appropriate at this time.”