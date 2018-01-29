Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

House Leadership Calls for Representative Fansler’s Resignation

Jan 29, 2018.
Rep. Zach Fansler.Image-House Majority Coalition

Rep. Zach Fansler.Image-House Majority Coalition

Juneau – The following statement was released by House Speaker Bryce Edgmon:

“Credible information came to my attention yesterday afternoon that Representative Fansler had possibly behaved in a manner unbecoming of a legislator. Upon seeking out and verifying further information of the incident and meeting with caucus leadership, I have requested his resignation.

Zach Fansler is someone I and many others respected and trusted, and who worked hard for his district. His behavior is a betrayal of trust which has created feelings of shock and deep sadness among everyone I have spoken to.

Along with other members of House Leadership, I am overcome with sympathy and respect for the victim. It takes immense bravery to bring these matters forward. I honor and am deeply grateful for her strength and courage and want to make clear our caucus will not tolerate this behavior.


I understand the matter is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation and do not feel further comment is appropriate at this time.”

Related Articles:

Senate Ignores House Budget, Debates Their Own District 16's new representative, Ivy Spohnholz will take her seat in the House on Thursday. Image-State of AlaskaDistrict 16 Representative Ivy Spohnholz to Take Her Seat for Thursday’s Session USF&W map showing ANWR and the 1002 area.The Alaska Legislature Encourages Congress to Open the Coastal Plain of ANWR to Oil and Gas Exploration Department of Revenue Commissioner Randy Hoffbeck submitted his notice of resignation on Monday. Image-State of AlaskaGovernor Walker Accepts Revenue Commissioner’s Resignation