House Passes Bill Naming Alaska’s Dating Violence Education Effort “Bree’s Law”

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Juneau – Today, the Alaska House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation to formally name Alaska’s dating violence awareness and prevention requirements in honor of Bree Moore, whose tragic death in 2014 was the impetus to implement the requirements in Alaska just a year later. Alaska’s dating violence prevention efforts will now be known as “Bree’s Law.”
“There is something profound about the human spirit that allows us to use the most horrific events imaginable to improve our society. Bree Moore was murdered by her boyfriend. For her friends and family, that loss will never go away. However, thanks to the tireless efforts of her parents and others, Bree’s death has become a rallying cry to prevent dating violence in Alaska,” said Rep. Harriet Drummond (D-Anchorage), sponsor of House Bill 214. “From now on when teenagers in Alaska learn about how to recognize and prevent dating violence they will do so with the memory of Bree Moore in the backdrop. Her death is an example that as a society we can, and must, do better.”
Alaska’s dating violence awareness and prevention education requirements apply to all public-school students in grades 7-12 due to the passage of the Alaska Safe Children’s Act, which was signed into law by Governor Walker in 2015. As part of “Bree’s Law,” students will learn how to develop healthy relationships and recognize the warning signs of an abusive relationship.
“The statistics clearly show that we must do more in Alaska to ensure the safety of women. Our rate of domestic violence is the highest in the nation and Alaska is tragically recognized as the most dangerous state in the nation for women,” said Rep. Drummond. “The tragedy of Bree Moore’s murder by someone who supposedly loved her and the educational requirements that will soon be formally known as Bree’s Law will provide a powerful and lasting example of the need for this lifesaving education throughout Alaska, and hopefully the United States.”
Recently, Alaska’s senior U.S. Senator, Lisa Murkowski, introduced legislation to name the nation’s dating violence awareness efforts “Bree’s Law.” Sen Murkowski has also helped garner approval for federal education funds to be used for teen dating violence awareness and prevention education efforts.
House Bill 214 passed the Alaska House of Representatives unanimously today. The bill will now be sent to the Alaska State Senate for consideration.