House Passes “Fast Track” Supplemental Appropriation Bill

Juneau – Monday, the Alaska House of Representatives passed legislation making time-sensitive appropriations to cover unanticipated expenses. House Bill 321, the “fast track” supplemental appropriations bill, totals $110.2 million, of which $92.0 million is from unrestricted general funds (UGF).
“This fast-track supplemental is the product of the House and Senate working together to come to an agreement earlier, rather than later, on some of the FY 18 supplemental budget requests,” said House Finance Committee Co-Chair Representative Paul Seaton, “The remaining supplemental requests from the Governor are still being analyzed and will be considered for inclusion in the capital budget, as has been the case in recent years.”
Major items in the bill include $45 million for the Medicaid program to cover costs through April, $18.3 million for the Department of Corrections to cover higher than anticipated numbers of inmates and inmate health care costs and $24 million to fully fund the Alaska Marine Highway System. HB 321 also deposits $30 million for the Community Assistance Fund for distribution in FY 19, transfers $4 million to the Alaska Disaster Relief Fund, and provides $5 million for the Alaska Permanent Fund to pay for increased investment management resources related to recent growth to the fund.
House Bill 321 passed the Alaska House of Representatives Monday by a vote of 32-7. The bill now goes to the Alaska State Senate for expedited consideration.