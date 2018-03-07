Husband and Wife Arrested in Fred Meyers Parking Lot on Multitude of Charges

Alaska Native News Mar 7, 2018.

An Anchorage husband and wife were taken into custody on a multitude of charges as well as warrants last week in the parking lot of Fred Meyers on DeBarr Road, APD announced Monday evening.

According to the Nixle report, Anchorage police received a tip that 34-year-old Ronald Hecker was seen at Fred Meyers. Hecker had been actively sought after he failed to show up in court on charges of Burglary I, Theft II x4, and Forgery II x3.

When patrol officers arrived at the store, they located Hecker, and his wife, Amber Hecker as they were getting into a vehicle to leave the parking lot. The officers quickly determined that the vehicle that they were getting into had previously been reported stolen.

Both husband and wife were taken into custody. R Hecker was further charged with Theft II and Criminal Mischief in addition to the existing warrant.

A Hecker was taken to the station for additional questioning. She had initially given arresting officers a false identity before finally admitting her true identity.During a search, she was found to have a wallet and credit cards in her possession that did not belong to her.





In addition to existing warrants, A Hecker was charged with False Information, Theft II, Criminal Mischief V, and Fraudulent Use of a Stolen Access Device.