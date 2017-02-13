Hydaburg Man Arrested for Assaulting Elderly Woman

Alaska Native News Feb 13, 2017.

In a Sunday trooper dispatch, troopers reported a Friday night attack on an elderly woman in Hydaburg

According to the report, troopers received a call concerning an assault in Hydaburg at 10:15 pm and along with the a Hydaburg VPSO, responded to the scene. At the scene, after interviews, it was found that, 33-year-old Michael Bernhardt of Hydaburg, had, during an assault on a 75-year-old family member, punched her on her face and head.

After committing the assault, Bernhardt, proceeded to take the victim’s vehicle, and leave the scene before the VPSO was able to respond.

The search effort for Bernhardt would locate him 40 minutes later near the community of Klawock.

Bernhardt was arrested on charges of Assault IV-DV, he was transported to Craig, where he was remanded to the Craig Jail. He was held without bail pending arraignment.







