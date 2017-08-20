Hydaburg Man Assaults, is Arrested, Escapes and is Arrested Again

Alaska Native News Aug 20, 2017.

A Hydaburg man was arrested after a search and an subsequent escape from custody, following an assault call in that community, troopers reported.

The Hydaburg Village Public Safety Officer responded to an assault call at 20 minutes after midnight on Saturday morning and discovered that 29-year-old Damon Frank had assaulted a family member. Frank was not placed under arrest as he had left the scene prior to the VPSO’s arrival.

Following a search for Frank culminated in him being located and placed under arrest for Assault-DV 10 hours later.

But, as Frank was being transported to jail in the VPSO vehicle, a handcuffed Frank escaped the vehicle and again disappeared.

His freedom was short-lived, Prince off Wales-based troopers would locate and re-arrest Frank at 12 noon at a residence in the community. After his arrest, he was additionally charged with Escape IV and Criminal Mischief IV.

Frank was arraigned in the Juneau courthouse on Sunday morning with further proceedings scheduled in the Prince of Wales court on Monday afternoon.





