Idaho Fugitive from Justice Apprehended during Soldotna Disturbance Call

Alaska Native News Nov 20, 2017.

Troopers say that a disturbance call near Gaswell Road in Soldotna resulted in the arrest of an Idaho Fugitive from Justice late Saturday night.

Troopers received a disturbance call regarding two women on Vonda Street near Gaswell at just before midnight on Saturday. Troopers immediately responded to the scene and began identifying and  interviewing witnesses.

During there investigation at the scene, they contacted Idaho man, 55-year-old Donald Baker, who, according to APSIN/NCIC  had absconded from parole  in that state and had an extraditable warrant for his arrest. He had been previously convicted of selling Opium and derivatives in Idaho Falls.

Baker was arrested and transported to Kenai, where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on charges of Fugitive from Justice to await extradition back to Idaho.


