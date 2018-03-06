Identities of Deceased Byers Park Couple Released

Alaska Native News Mar 6, 2018.

Alaska State troopers have yet to divulge the manner of death of two individuals, husband an wife, 31-year-old Ross Hagens and 31-year-0ld Michelle Danek, both of Wasilla, who were found alongside the Parks Highway on last Tuesday.

The original report revealed that the couple was found after a report was called in at noon on the 27th of February. AST responded to the Byers Lake Campground near mile 147 of the Parks Highway. The General Investigations Unit also responded and immediately took over case responsibility.

Soon after, the remains of the couple were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage

The next of kin were notified and the investigation is continuing.





