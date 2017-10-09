Indigenous Day Celebration-Juneau
Please remember to join us this evening for a celebration in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day! The gathering will include a welcome by President Richard Peterson, guest speakers Governor Bill Walker and City & Borough Assemblyman Robert Edwardson, dance performances by Woosh.ji.een and All Nations Children, traditional foods demonstration and light refreshments.
Note: A march will take place at 5 PM for those who wish to participate – please bring your drum, regalia and meet at the Andrew Hope Building parking lot (320 W. Willoughby Avenue). Additional activities will also take place on the UAS campuses in Juneau and Sitka in recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day. More info available at www.uas.alaska.edu/indigenous-day.
Indigenous Peoples Day replaces Columbus Day and was officially signed into law by Governor Bill Walker earlier this year and is observed on the second Monday of October each year.
Date: October 9, 2017 (Tonight)
Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM
Location: Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall (320 W. Willoughby Ave. – Juneau, AK)
Facebook Event Page: www.facebook.com/events/509574512729823