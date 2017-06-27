Initial Steps to Build Life-Saving Road Between King Cove and Cold Bay

- Home
JUNEAU—Governor Bill Walker Monday announced the initial steps to building a life-saving road between the communities of King Cove and Cold Bay. The U.S. Department of Interior issued to the State of Alaska’s Department of Transportation a permit to survey the area for an initial assessment of the best place to begin construction.
“Secretary Ryan Zinke called this morning to let me know the Interior Department has granted the State permission to begin looking at the least impactful route between King Cove and Cold Bay,” Governor Walker said. “For far too long, King Cove residents suffering from medical emergencies have had to brave harsh elements just to get health care. They travel by boat or helicopter—often in inclement weather—to access the Cold Bay airport in order to be medevaced out. Our fellow Alaskans deserve better than that. I’m grateful to Secretary Zinke for recognizing that need and doing his best to advance the process to build that life-saving road. Secretary Zinke is a great partner in our efforts to building a Safer Alaska.”
The Alaska DOT survey will carefully identify the least impactful route, based on the environmental review completed in 2013. Survey work is expected to be completed by mid-July.
Last summer, Governor Walker and Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack met with community leaders in King Cove and Cold Bay. Click here for video. Click here for August 2016 soundbites from Governor Walker and Della Trumble of King Cove Corporation.