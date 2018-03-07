Interior Man Convicted for Tampering with Trapline

Alaska Native News Mar 7, 2018.

Following reports from a trapper near mile 60 of the Steese Highway alerting troopers that someone had intentionally set off his traps on multiple occasions in mid-February, troopers investigated the incident and subsequently made one arrest, troopers report.

Following an investigation of the incident reported on February 19th, the trooper investigation resulted in the arrest of Stanley Hendrickson Sr on charges of Hindering Lawful Trapping and Criminal Mischief V.

Hendrickson appeared in court on March 6th and was convicted on the charges and was fined $500.