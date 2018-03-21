Intoxicated North Pole Man Arrested after Firing Weapon from Moving Vehicle

Alaska Native News Mar 21, 2018.

A North Pole man was placed under arrest after a report of a man firing a weapon from a moving vehicle was called in to Fairbanks-based troopers at 6:34 pm on Tuesday evening.

Multiple troopers responded to the scene in North Pole and learned that 52-year-old Curtis Gearhart had fired several rounds from his vehicle as he was driving in his green Ford pickup truck.

When contacted, Gearhart appeared to be highly intoxicated. Gearhart was hostile to troopers when contacted. He was placed under arrest on charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons, Driving Under the Influence, and Assault.

Gearhart was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charges.





