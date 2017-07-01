Intoxicated North Pole Man Arrested for Impersonating an Officer

Alaska Native News Jul 1, 2017.

An extremely intoxicated man was placed under arrest in North Pole for DUI and Impersonating an Officer, it was revealed Saturday on the trooper dispatch.

According to the report, troopers received a report from North Pole that a man was driving around claiming to be a police officer and was drunk.

When troopers responded to North Pole from Fairbanks, they contacted North Pole resident, Jeffrey Lopez, and found that he had been driving around in a side-by-side while intoxicated. Officers administered a breath test and found that he was five times over the max limit to be driving.

Lopez was arrested for DUI and Impersonating a Public Servant.

He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.





