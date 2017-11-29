Intoxicated Seward Man Jailed after Shooting off Top of Neighbors Ear Sunday

Alaska Native News Nov 29, 2017.

Alaska State troopers reported on Wednesday morning that a 71-year-old Seward man was placed under arrest on several charges after they received a “report of a disturbance that shots fired near mile seven of the Seward Highway,” on Sunday evening.

Troopers received the call at 6:16 PM on Sunday evening, reporting that a “neighbor fired several rounds towards the direction of a conex box two of his neighbors were working,” the trooper dispatch revealed.

Troopers responded to the location and contacted 71-year-old Stephen Flitter. There investigation revealed that Flitter discharged the shotgun that was loaded with slugs at the conex, grazing the head of one of the men working there, shooting off the top of the man’s ear.

The investigation found that Flitter had discharged his weapon while he was intoxicated outside of his residence.

Flitter was placed under arrest on charges of Assault III x2, and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV. He was transported to and remanded at the Seward Jail with no bail set.

Although the neighbor suffered minor injuries, he declined medical treatment.





