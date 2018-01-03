Intoxicated Talkeetna Man Arrested on Multiple Charges after Barging into Big Lake Home

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2018.

A Talkeetna man who had “barged” into a Big Lake house, intoxicated, and was causing a disturbance, was arrested on additional charges following an investigation by AST, the trooper dispatch revealed on Wednesday morning.

An early morning call at 3:05 am on Wednesday found that 54-year-old John B. Wilson had gone into the home thinking erroneously that his fiancee was at the residence. causing damage and putting a woman there in fear of injury.

When troopers responded to the scene, their investigation found that Wilson had crashed his vehicle near the residence on Hollywood Road while driving under the influence.

Wilson was placed under arrest for DUI, Criminal Trespass, Assault IV, and Criminal Mischief. After his arrest, Wilson refused to provide a sample of his breath for analysis and so was additionally charged with refusal.

He was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held on $500 bail.





