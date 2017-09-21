Intoxicated Woman Rams Juneau Trooper during Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Sep 21, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers in Juneau attempted to pull over a blue 1997 Ford F350 pickup on Postal Way after seeing it driving erratically, speeding and driving on the opposite side of the road on Wednesday afternoon, it was divulged on the trooper dispatch.

AST attempted the traffic stop at 1:33 pm on Wednesday, but as they attempted to pull over the pickup, the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Rosalynn M. Bayless, instead rammed into the patrol vehicle twice during the stop, doing in excess of $1,000 in damage.

Bayless was arrested on charges of Felony DUI, Felony Refusal, Criminal Mischief III, and Driving While License Revoked.

Following her arrest, Bayless was transported to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center and remanded there.





