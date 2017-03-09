Investigation Complete in Fairbanks Mother/Son Homicide/Suicide Case

Alaska Native News Mar 9, 2017.

Troopers have concluded their investigation and released the names of the victim and her attacker in the fatal Domestic Disturbance incident on March 1st in Fairbanks.

The woman found deceased when troopers responded to the domestic disturbance call on the morning of March 1 has been identified as 43-year-old Christina Hallum. Her son, the aggressor in the case, has been identified as her son, 23-year-old Stephen Hallum.

The call to troopers had been made by a third person at the residence in the multi-unit residence on the Old Steese Highway. That person said that they were awakened by screams and saw S. Hallum attacking his mother. That person made their way out of the residence and contacted authorities.

S. Hallum, who had been released just one day earlier after pleading guilty to Assault IV, barricaded himself into a back room at the residence after the attack.

Troopers attempted contact with the man, but following the unsuccessful attempt, SERT/CNT was called in to assist in resolving the issue. But, instead of giving himself up, he set the residence on fire.

The Fairbanks Fire Department responded and got the fire under control. Soon after, the remains of two people, Hallum and his mother, were recovered deceased.

Christina Hallum’s death resulted from blunt force trauma and stab wounds. Stephen Hallum’s death was the result of smoke inhalation and self-strangulation and has been deemed suicide.

Next of kin have been notified.






