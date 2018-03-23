Jason Hankinson Convicted of Residential Burglary

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) On March 21, 2018, an Anchorage jury convicted Jason Hankinson, of the first degree burglary of a South Anchorage home in the early morning of December 9, 2017.
According to the evidence at trial, the residents of the home off Abbott Road awoke at about 1:30 in the morning to the sound of Hankinson, 39, searching through the property in their garage. As the residents were on the phone with 911, they saw Hankinson open the door from the garage to the inside of the house, then watched him leave and go through the contents of a truck parked in the driveway.
With the assistance of the residents, responding officers were able to locate Hankinson a short distance away. They recovered an iPhone that had been stolen from the garage in Hankinson’s pocket.
Superior Court Judge Andrew Guidi, who presided over the trial, scheduled Hankinson’s sentencing for June 29, 2018. He faces a presumptive sentence of zero to two years in prison.
The District Attorney’s Office extended its appreciation to the officers of the Anchorage Police Department for their quick and efficient response.
CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney James Klugman at (907) 269-6300 or james.klugman@alaska.gov.
Source: Anchorage District Attorney’s Office