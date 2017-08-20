Jerry Lewis Dead at 91

Alaska Native News Aug 20, 2017.

Jerry Lewis, legendary slapstick comedian, and longtime national chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, past away on Sunday morning at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 91.

Born Jerome Levitch, on March 16th, 1926, Lewis began his career on stage at the age of five performing with his parents in the Catskills and by 15 had polished his “record act,” overly miming phonograph lyrics.

He soon changed his stage name to Jerry Lewis. Although Lewis attempted to enlist during World War II, and continued a non-descript act onstage until after the war before teaming up with Dean Martin.

The two hit it off and worked the stage and TV doing an unscripted act before finding their spot in the movies four years later. The two did 15 movies starting with “At War with the Army,” and finishing with “Hollywood or Bust.”

The partnership with Martin ended in 1956. Both went on to have very successful solo careers and soon Lewis embarked on a singing career, movies, and live shows. Along with his acting career, Lewis also directed and co-wrote movies and even taught directing for a time. His film and acting career extended all the way through his life, taking part on stage,theater,television and on the silver screen with more accomplishments than can be listed.

Lewis lent his name to a franchise chain of theaters in 1969 and franchised hundreds of theaters.

For many, Lewis was best known for his support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and started doing telethons in 1952. Lewis would host the MDA Telethon until 2011, the telethon would quit itself in 2015.

Lewis suffered from heart disease for decades with his first heart attack in 1960. The disease would plague him throughout his remaining years. In June of this year, Lewis was hospitalized with a serious urinary tract infection.

Lewis, through his career of 85 years, lightened many a heart and cemented himself in history as a legendary comedic star and a caring champion for the disabled.





