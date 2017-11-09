JMR Find Remains of Juneau Hiker after Brief Search

Alaska Native News Nov 9, 2017.

A Wednesday evening search effort near Juneau turned into a recovery effort after the subject of the search was found deceased by Juneau Mountain Rescue on Wednesday night, troopers report.

It was at 6:46 pm on Wednesday that troopers in Juneau received a report that 25-year-old Juneau resident, Ryan Johanson, was missing in the Nugget Falls area. SEADOGS and Juneau Mountain Rescue were contacted, and at 8:30 pm, they set out to locate the missing hiker in the area adjacent to the Mendenhall Glacier.

Less than two hours later, at 10:14 pm, JMR located Johanson, deceased in the waters near Nugget Falls. No foul play is suspected in his death, and his next of kin were notified of the discovery of his body.

Johanson’s remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.





