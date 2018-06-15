Judge Rescinds Trump’s Ex-Campaign Chair Manafort’s Bail and Remands Him to Jail

Alaska Native News Jun 15, 2018.

In court proceedings on Friday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson remanded Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort to jail in Washington DC court. Manafort will remain in custody awaiting his trial in September on charges of Conspiracy and Money Laundering.

The Department of Justice filed charges of witness tampering in his case and asked for immediate remand at Manafort’s arraignment on the new charges prior to his bail hearing, and Judge Berman Jackson agreed, saying, “The harm, in this case, is harm to the administration of justice and harm to the integrity of the court’s system.”

“I cannot turn a blind eye to this.” She continued, “This isn’t middle school, I can’t take your phone.”

Manafort once again pleaded not guilty to the two new charges.

Prior to today’s hearing, Manafort had been largely confined to his home and tethered to two ankle monitors while he worked for months to have his house arrest restrictions eased.

Following the judge’s announcement of her decision, the 69-year-old Manafort, not reacting to the decision and merely nodded to his attorney as he was taken into custody by three U.S. Marshals and led from the court. As he was exiting the courtroom he waved to his wife and was gone. A marshal would re-enter the courtroom and bring Manafort’s wife Manafort’s burgandy tie, wallet, and belt.

Trump downplayed his connection with his former campaign boss, saying to reporters, “You know, Paul Manafort worked for me for a very short period of time. He worked for Ronald Reagan. He worked for Bob Dole. He worked for John McCain, or his firm did. He worked for many other Republicans. He worked for me, what, 49 days or something. Very short period of time.”

Manafort also faces 18 charges of financial fraud and false reporting in the state of Virginia. That case goes to trial in late July.