Juneau Delegation Wants to Hear from You About Legislative Priorities

Juneau – The Juneau delegation in the Alaska House and Senate will hold a town hall on Wednesday to discuss legislative issues, including the ongoing fiscal crisis and efforts to reform Alaska’s criminal justice statutes. The public meeting will include Senator Dennis Egan (D-Juneau), Representative Sam Kito III (D-Juneau), and Representative Justin Parish (D-Juneau).
“The Governor is calling the Legislature together this month to consider some big issues and make some tough decisions that impact every Alaskan. Decisions about our future have to reflect all Alaskans, not just a few with power and influence. As we get ready for the special session we really need to hear from you,” said Sen. Egan.
Wednesday’s town hall meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Juneau Douglas High School Commons. The event will feature an update from the Juneau delegation and time for questions and comments.
“There is little doubt that budget reductions in recent years are a contributing factor to the increase in crime statewide,” said Rep. Kito III. “Court system offices are now closed on Friday’s and prosecutors are faced with the unenviable position of choosing who to prosecute not based on their crimes but based on how much it will cost. This is not good governance and not good justice.”
“I believe that we should tackle our problems head-on. The Alaska Legislature will convene in Juneau on the 23rd to deal with criminal justice reforms and the budget deficit. We need to hear from you,” said Rep. Parish. “My goal is to give our law enforcement officers and first responders the tools and funding they need to keep our communities safe. We need to change some laws, and we need to solve our fiscal crisis to bring stability and predictability back to Alaskans.”
Wednesday’s town hall meeting is open to the public and pizza will be provided.
WHO: Sen. Dennis Egan, Rep. Sam Kito III, and Rep. Justin Parish
WHAT: Juneau Delegation Town Hall
WHERE: Juneau Douglas High School Commons, 1639 Glacier Ave., Juneau
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 11, 2017
For more information, please contact Sen. Egan’s office at (907) 465-4947, Rep. Kito’s office at (907) 465-4766, or Rep. Parish’s office at (907) 465-3744.