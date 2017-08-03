Juneau Man Fails to Elude Troopers after Jumping out of Second-Story Window

Alaska Native News Aug 3, 2017.

Juneau-based troopers arrested a Juneau man on a warrant as well as drug charges after he attempted to flee AST on Tuesday afternoon, the trooper dispatch reports.

22-year-old Michael Tyler Williams was the subject of an arrest warrant when they responded to an apartment on Amaiga Street at approximately 4:30 pm on Tuesday. When AST went to the apartment to attempt to carry out a no bail warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply on conditions of probation, Williams attempted to escape the officers. Instead of giving himself up, Williams jumped out of one of the second-story apartment’s windows in his effort to flee.

Troopers gave chase and apprehended Williams a short distance later. When caught, it was found that Williams was in possession of a controlled substance.

Williams was transported to the Lemon Creek Correctional Facility and remanded there on the charges





