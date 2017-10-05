Palmer Juvenile Dies in Two-Car Parks Highway Collision

Alaska Native News Oct 5, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 53 of the Parks Highway in response to a two vehicle accident to find several injuries and one fatality at 3:41 pm on Wednesday afternoon, the trooper dispatch reported.

The investigation at the scene near Houston, found that as 20-year-old Kole Denevan was driving northbound on the highway, with one passenger, in his white 2016 Dodge pickup, he drifted across the center line as 57-year-old Mark A. Meyer was approaching in the southbound lane with three juvenile passengers in a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue.

Despite Denevan attempting to correct, and Meyer attempted to avoid the collision, the two vehicles collided. During the impact, one of the juveniles in Meyer’s vehicle, 11-year-old Noah Meyer, of Palmer, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.





While Noah Meyer was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy, multiple other persons were transported to area hospital for treatment for what is thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators shut down the highway to conduct their investigation, which is continuing.