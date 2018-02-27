Juvenile Driver Arrested in Downtown Stolen Vehicle Incident

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2018.

Just over a week ago, on the afternoon 17th, a white Kia Spectra was left running and unoccupied on the 900-block of East 20th Avenue. As a result, it was consequently stolen.

Just under six hours later, an officer was leaving the Anchorage Jail parking lot and saw the vehicle that had earlier been reported stolen. He called in his observation and followed the vehicle as he waited for backup.

When backup patrol vehicles arrived at the scene at 4th and Gambell, they proceeded to work to block in the stolen vehicle and the vehicle attempted to evade the police, ended up on the sidewalk and plowed into a snowbank. After getting stuck, four occupants in the vehicle got out and scattered. One occupant dropped a firearm as he did so.

Officers chased down one occupant, identified as 19-year-old Lamont A. Matthews, as he ran into a vehicle yard. While Matthews initially ignored commands, ultimately, he laid down on the ground in compliance. When he was patted down while he was being taken into custody, he was found to have several baggies containing marijuana.





APD chased the driver of the vehicle, who was described as a 15-year-old teen, two blocks down Gambell as he continued to ignore commands. Officers caught up with the underage suspect and took him to ground as he continued to fight the officer’s attempts to subdue him. Ultimately, it took two officers to cuff him.

A K9 unit attempted to track down the remaining two suspects, but were unsuccessful.

Police recovered the dropped firearm and found it to be reported stolen.

Matthews was charged with Criminal Mischief V, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance VI, and Resisting Arrest. He was transported to the Anchorage Correctional Facility. The juvenile, who is facing several charges, was transported to MYC.