Kake Man Arrested after Firing into Camp Trailer in Kake

Alaska Native News Oct 6, 2017.

A Kake man was arrested and remanded to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center to await arraignment after an incident that involved weapons in that island community early Thursday morning, troopers divulged on Thursday night.

Troopers received a call reporting a shots-fired at a construction company man camp trailer at the Kake Trailer Court area at 12:53 am and troopers and wildlife officers responded to the scene.When they arrived, they found no injuries.

The investigation at the scene found that 46-year-old Jacob Jonah Hallingstad, had earlier, “entered the trailer without permission and assaulted an adult male occupant,” AST reported.

After that initial incident, Hallingstad left in his Chevy pickup, and while on the road adjacent to the trailer, “intentionally discharged his .223 caliber rifle numerous times at the trailer,”according to the investigating troopers. Several rounds penetrated the walls of the trailer, almost striking members of the construction company crew.

Authorities did not release an estimate of the damage to the trailer.

AST arrested Hallingstad on charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons I, Criminal Mischeif III, Assault III x6, and Asault IV.





As a result, Hallingstad was transported to Juneau, where he was remanded to the Lemon Creek Facility to await arraignment.

Kake, with its population of approximately 550 residents, is located on the northwest tip of Kupreanof Island in southeast Alaska 93 air miles from Juneau.