Kake Man Remanded after Firearms Incident

Alaska Native News Nov 16, 2017.

A Kake man was placed under arrest for multiple accounts of assault on Tuesday following a report of firearms discharge at 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the community of Kake after receiving a report of “a male discharging a firearm in a neighborhood amongst the public,” the trooper dispatch reported on Thursday.

Following their investigation in the community, that found that , 43-year-old Tyrone Paul had “discharged a .243 caliber rifle into the sky multiple times from a sidewalk in a heavily populated neighborhood,” he was arrested without incident.

Paul was transported to Juneau and remanded to the Lemon Creek Correctional Facility on four counts of felony Assault III.


