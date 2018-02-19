Widgetized Section

Kalskag Man Arrested on Sexual Assault in Aniak

Alaska Native News Feb 19, 2018.

Aniak-based troopers were notified of a potential sexual assault in that area at 6:13 PM on Sunday evening and responded to initiate a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Following their investigation, troopers placed 49-year-old Kalskag resident Raymond Evan under arrest on charges of Sexual Assault II after it was determined that he had entered an Aniak area residence and sexually assaulted a sleeping female in the home.

Further investigation would find that Evan was also on conditions of release to follow all state laws and not to consume alcoholic beverages. As a result he was also charged with violation of his conditions of release.


