KANA News and Updates.

It’s been a busy summer with KANA’s programs and activities for kids, parents, and the whole community. Scroll down for some highlights!
Summer Youth Activities
With programs including Tuesday Youth Activities, Explore the Rock, and the Ouzinkie Summer Challenge, Kodiak kids have more opportunities to develop socially, mentally, and physically.
It’s not too late to get in on the action! We have six more weeks of activities before the summer ends. Register today for our Tuesday and Thursday group activities.
We’re halfway through the summer and KANA’s Explore the Rock and Tuesday Activity Days continue to be met with great enthusiasm. Kodiak youth have embraced the sun, rain, wind, and fog. They’ve hiked trails and mountains, and learned about bear safety and CPR.
While kids are learning skills and exploring, they are also able open up about themselves and their experiences, and relate to one another. By fostering kids with a healthy and supportive network of peers and mentors, our staff and community mentors promote healthy habits, teamwork, cooperation, patience, good sportsmanship, and respect.
Ouzinkie Summer Challenge participants have […]
Read More
Relay for Life: Fighting Cancer Together
On July 29th, survivors, caregivers, participants and volunteers will join together at Woody Way Field to walk, remember, support and raise money for Relay for Life Kodiak. A signature Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, the 24-hour walk is a way to acknowledge the continuous fight cancer patients endure each day. KANA will join 16 other teams from the Kodiak community in supporting cancer research, patient care programs, and education.
Help raise money with our team, KANA’m Angayukut’sqat! You can volunteer to walk or help out at the KANA booth during the Relay. You can also donate today by visiting our Relay for Life pledge page. For more info, email Steve O’Brien.
Weekly challenge videos are posted each Monday on Facebook.
Workout of the Week
The KANA Wellness Center is halfway through 52 weeks of Healthy Challenges. For extra motivation, we now post demo videos each Monday on Facebook!
Participants can win prizes:
Complete the challenge.
Mention @KANAWellnessCenter with #iKANAdoFIT2017, or record your results on the gym white-board.
We’ll enter your name in our prize jar.
Two names will be drawn each month and awarded with fitness prizes. At the end of the year, a grand prize will be drawn from those completing the most challenges. The more you complete, the more chances to win! Follow KANA Wellness Center on Facebook for weekly videos.
This is not your typical parenting class!
All families have stress, but if you and your child spend more than half of your communication arguing, you are probably experiencing unhealthy levels of stress. KANA’s Parenting with Love and Limits (PLL) program is designed for caregivers whose children (ages 10–17) are struggling with chronic behavioral or emotional problems.
Since 2012, KANA’s PLL program has served 64 families, which translates to approximately 175 individuals. This year, we […]