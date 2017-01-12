KANA Weekly News and Updates

- Home
Get Smart About Antibiotics
Each year in the United States, at least 2 million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and at least 23,000 people die as a direct result of these infections. Many more people die from other conditions that were complicated by an antibiotic-resistant infection.
On September 18, 2014, the White House announced an Executive Order stating that the Federal Government will work domestically and internationally to detect, prevent, and control illness and death related to antibiotic-resistant infections by implementing measures that reduce the emergence and spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and help ensure the continued availability of effective therapeutics for the treatment of bacterial infections.
The use of antibiotics is the single most important factor leading to antibiotic resistance around the world. Antibiotics are among the most commonly prescribed drugs used in human medicine. However, up to 50% of all the antibiotics prescribed for people are not needed or are not optimally effective as prescribed. Antibiotics are also commonly used for promoting growth in food animals, one type of use that is not necessary.
Antibiotics only treat bacterial infections. Viral illnesses cannot be treated with antibiotics. When an antibiotic is not prescribed, ask your healthcare professional for tips on how to relieve symptoms and feel better.
When we’re in pain, we want it to go away. Immediately. And that’s understandable. Chronic pain is frustrating and debilitating, the last thing we want to do is pay more attention to our pain.
The Mill Bay Health Center is now offering registration for a Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Class for individuals interested in utilizing the technique. MBSR is a formal eight week program that has been established in hundreds of hospitals and health care centers across the country to support people with stress, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, alleviating stress related to medical conditions and much more.
Mindfulness teaches people with chronic pain to be curious about the intensity of their pain, instead of letting their minds jump into thoughts like “this is awful”. MBSR is highly respected within the medical community. Offered as a complement to traditional medical and psychological treatments, not as a replacement.
The MSBR Program helps us to become aware of the habitual interactions between our thoughts, feelings, emotions and behavior related to stress and pain in life. Although most of us are unaware of the space between our body’s stimulus and response, MSBR helps us to recognize the gap which presents an opportunity to take a few deep breaths, let our bodies relax a bit, and consider the possibilities for improvements.
The class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 AM – 10 AM beginning January 26th. If you are interested in finding out more information about this resource or registering for the class, please email info@kodiakhealthcare.org.
Tamamta Liitukut “Everyone is Learning” Kodiak Alutiiq Language Project
The Tamamta Liitukut Project Administration for Native Americans (ANA) Grant was awarded to The Sun’aq Tribe for the next 5 years (2016-2021). The project’s mission is to serve young children to experience Alutiiq as a living language and its end goal is to develop a culturally-relevant Kodiak Alutiiq immersion language nest for preschool-aged children with outreach services for all age groups.
In addition to creating a new Alutiiq Language Nest to round out the Kodiak Alutiiq language education services available, this project will develop a community engagement and recruitment campaign, strengthen elementary and middle school language outreach, and provide supportive services for high school and college level Alutiiq language students to promote Alutiiq conversation among families.
The development of culturally relevant early childhood Alutiiq language immersion education is an important part of developing future speakers of the language—carrier of our culture, self-identity and well being. We seek to increase family and community motivation and capacity to speak Alutiiq together. Each day is a celebration and experience in sustaining the many ways of speaking the Alutiiq language of this place we call home. Alutiiq is the language of this place. Though Alutiiq is not a global or economic language, it is one of the world’s languages.
To our Elders and our families, it is the language that expressed the values and knowledge of their people and best describes this place in the world that we call home. Alutiit’stun Niuwawik serves as a place of celebration where culture, self-identity, and wellbeing develop our most significant asset – our children. Spaces are still available to enroll your little ones in the Tamamta Liitukut Project, but make sure to apply by the cutoff date – Friday, January 13.
Learn more about the Alutiit’stun Niuwawik by visiting the Tamamta Liitukut Kodiak Alutiiq Language Project Facebook page or by calling the project’s teachers at 512-5995.