KANA Weekly News and Updates

New Rural Health Fellowship Program Brings Education and Experience to Physicians
ANTHC partners with a variety of educational programs to bring the best professionals into our Tribal health system. In 2016, ANTHC and our Tribal health partners welcomed two physicians from the University of Washington Global and Rural Health Fellowship, a new program designed to provide clinical training and education in traditionally underserved health care systems.
ANTHC’s partnership for this new program with the University of Washington (UW) began in 2015. Recognizing that physicians in internal medicine or emergency medicine rarely have experience with rural or smaller hospital locations, and the health care inequalities of the people these health systems typically serve, the UW Global and Rural Health Fellowship partnered with Tribal health systems in Alaska and South Dakota for one year of the two-year program to provide direct clinical care in internal medicine and emergency medicine. The fellows are part of the UW practice and continue their program in an international location for the second year of the fellowship.
“Partnering with ANTHC provides a unique educational opportunity for fellows to develop cultural competency by living among Alaska Native people for whom they provide clinical care. We hope our fellows will be inspired to live and work in Alaska and pursue global health careers long term,” said Dr. Sachita Shah of the UW Global and Rural Fellowship program.
Future plans for the fellowship program include increasing the number of participating physicians in Alaska; in July, the program will expand to two Internal Medicine fellows and one Emergency Department fellow with the possibility of expanding into other medical specialties and advanced nurse practitioners. ANTHC is pleased to see the first-year success of this program and look forward to continuing the partnership that will invite physicians to see firsthand the quality work we are doing in pursuit of their vision that Alaska Native people are the healthiest people in the world.
For more information about the fellowship, visit http://globalhealth.washington.edu/education-training/residents-fellows/global-and-rural-health-fellowship.
February is National Children’s Dental Health Month
Each February, the American Dental Association (ADA) sponsors National Children’s Dental Health Month to raise awareness about the importance of oral health. NCDHM messages and materials have reached millions of people in communities across the country and at numerous armed service bases.
National Children’s Dental Health observances began with a one-day event in Cleveland, Ohio and a one-week event in Akron, Ohio during February 1941. Since then, the concept has grown from a two-city event into a nationwide program. The American Dental Association held the first national observance of Children’s Dental Health Day on February 8, 1949. The single day observance became a weeklong event in 1955. And in 1981, the program was extended to a month-long celebration known today as National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Tooth decay is the most common childhood disease, five times more common than asthma. Three out of every five children are affected by tooth decay in the United States with more than 51 million school hours missed due to oral disease. For every dollar spent on prevention in oral care, you can save $8-$50 dollars on restorative and emergency procedures when cavities and other problems arise. Developing good habits at an early age and scheduling regular dental visits helps children to get a good start on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.
To make an appointment for a cleaning, a check up, or with any questions, call KANA’s Dental Department at 486-9850.
New Issue of Kodiak Native Wellness Newsletter Now Available
The new issue of the Kodiak Native Wellness News, KANA’s bimonthly newsletter, will soon arrive in mailboxes around the island and beyond. This edition features Arctic Care 2017, New Patient Housing at ANMC, Tamamta Liitukut Kodiak Alutiiq Language Project, Expanded Dental Services for Village Residents, and KANA’s Award Winning Care for our Communities.
You can also find information on upcoming events in the newsletter, such as the 6 Week Group Exercise Program for Elders, Kodiak Tobacco Support Group, Infant Learning Project (ILP) Toddler Play Group, #iKANAdoFIT Youth Fitness Program Exercise Class in Ouzinkie, COMPASS Training, Group Fitness Classes at the KANA Wellness Center, and more.
Read the new Kodiak Native Wellness News online at http://kodiakhealthcare.org/about-us/recent-publications/. While you are there, you can also see the full 2016 Annual Report. If you would like to request a paper copy of either the Kodiak Native Wellness News or 2016 Annual Report, contact info@kodiakhealthcare.org.