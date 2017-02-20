Kana Weekly News and Updates

- Home
KANA Dental Expands Village Care with Increased Provider Visits
KANA’s Dental Department is excited to share a new schedule of services for our village communities. Dr. Holbrook, KANA’s Dental Director, has worked diligently with leadership and staff to assemble a team of Providers, support personnel, and equipment that will allow for 2-day trips to better serve our villages residents.
Below is the schedule for increased village travel in upcoming months, pending any weather delays. As we complete March, the June schedule will be made available so you will have access to all available times for appointments for the upcoming 3 months at any point in time. KANA’s Dental staff will be able to provide exams, cleanings, x-rays, filling, simple extractions, and crowns for our village residents. If any village has enough demand for dentures and partials, additional trips to accommodate that need will be scheduled as well.
February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. KANA has teamed up with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry to offer information to help you care for your child’s little teeth. Did you know that tooth decay is one of the top chronic infectious diseases among children in the U.S.?
Many parents are surprised to learn that tooth decay can begin as early as age 1. Children with tooth decay are far more likely to develop immediate and long term oral health issues, including pain, infections, difficulty speaking, problems eating food, tooth discoloration and even tooth loss.
But with the help of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, you can join the Monster-Free Mouths Movement and keep your child’s mouth free of creatures like Tartar the Terrible, Ginger Bite-Us and Tooth D.K. Below are important tips to help kids have monster-free mouths—at all ages!
Birth – 2 Years Old:
2 – 5 Years Old:
School-age Children:
KANA’s Kodiak Child Advocacy Center Receives Accreditation
KANA’s Kodiak Child Advocacy Center became accredited in January 2017 by National Children’s Alliance (NCA), the national association and accrediting body for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs), demonstrating its commitment to providing consistent and evidence-based healing interventions.
To ensure that all children across the U.S. served by Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) receive consistent, evidence-based interventions that help them heal from abuse, hundreds of CACs have become Accredited Members of NCA by meeting our Standards for Accredited Members and verifying their adherence to the highest standards of practice by submitting to NCA site review.
Accreditation demonstrates the high-quality work of Accredited CACs to policymakers, funders, and supporters, and strengthens our ability to attract reputable, qualified staff, furthers and celebrates growth in our community.
