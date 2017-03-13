KANA Weekly News and Updates

- Home
Arctic Care 2017 Registration Events Begin This Week
The United States Department of Defense Arctic Care Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Program in partnership, with the Kodiak Area Native Association, will present “Arctic Care 2017”, a free medical, dental, optometry and veterinary services program to the communities on Kodiak Island for a two week period, beginning March 28, 2017. Services will be tailored to the individual needs of each rural community.
Arctic Care provides training opportunities for service members to prepare them for their wartime missions while supporting the needs of America’s underserved communities. The services provided through Arctic Care 2017 will be at no-cost and are offered to the public.
THE FOLLOWING NO-COST SERVICES WILL BE PROVIDED:
Medical: medical screenings, counseling on various conditions, physical examinations, podiatry, dietary, and basic life support. Invasive procedures will not be undertaken, rather the patient will be counseled, care will be initiated with appropriate referral follow up care from Kodiak Area Native Association.
Dental: General Dentistry (exams, fillings, cleanings) with endodontic (root canal) services provided at Mill Bay Health Center.
Optometry: Primary eye care services including refractions, and treatment. Fabrications of spectacles on site.
Veterinary: Immunizations, spay/neuters, and exams. – These services will be available by walk-in appointments only on Mar 28 & 29
ARCTIC CARE 2016 SCHEDULE OF SERVICES:
Kodiak Mar 28 – Apr 5 111 Rezanof Dr (Formerly AC Value Center)
Mon-Fri 9am-6pm | Sat 10am – 5pm | Sun 12pm – 5pm
Ouzinkie Mar 28 – Apr 5 Ouzinkie Health Clinic
Port Lions Mar 28 – Apr 5 Port Lions Health Clinic
Old Harbor Mar 28 – Apr 5 Old Harbor Health Clinic
Larsen Bay Apr 3 -5 Larsen Bay Health Clinic
Karluk Mar 28 – 30 Karluk Health Clinic
Akhiok Mar 30 – Apr 2 Akhiok Health Clinic
TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
To make an appointment, please complete the Arctic Care Registration form and return by mail or in person at Kodiak Area Native Association at 3449 Rezanof Drive East or by fax at 486-9808.
OR ATTEND ONE OF OUR REGISTRATION EVENTS AT 111 REZANOF DR (FORMERLY AC VALUE CENTER) ON THE FOLLOWING DAYS:
Tue March 14 (3-6pm)
Thu March 16 (3 -6pm)
Sat March 18 (12-3pm)
Tue March 21 (3-6pm)
For more information please call 486-1365, email arcticcare@kodiakhealthcare.org, or visit http://kodiakhealthcare.org/health-services/arctic-care-2017/ .
Put Your Best Fork Forward!
Eat more fruits and vegetables.
March is National Nutrition Month and this year’s theme is “Put Your Best Fork Forward!” Part of leading a healthy life means eating a healthy diet and being physically active.
A recent CDC study highlights when, where, and how U.S. adults and children are eating a healthy diet. Those who are not getting enough fruits and veggies can take small steps towards meeting recommended amounts, including adding more fruit to your usual breakfast routine or adding vegetables to your meals.
Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help reduce the risk of many leading causes of illness and death, add important nutrients to your diet, and help with weight control.
The recent study shows that adults get most of their fruit during breakfast and snacking whether they eat recommended amounts or not. Those who are not getting enough could aim to add more at breakfast or through snacks such as eating a small apple or banana. On the other hand, children tend to eat fruit throughout the day. Children who need more could add extra fruit to their breakfast, lunch, or snack routines.
Dinnertime tends to be when adults and children eat most of their vegetables. However, for those who are not eating enough vegetables, try adding vegetables to your lunchtime salad or sandwich (e.g., tomato slices or baby carrots) or mixing them into what you are having for dinner (e.g., adding broccoli into your pasta).
For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/features/nutritionmonth/index.html.
Young children across Alaska are learning how to become healthy eaters and active kids by doing what comes naturally to them — looking at books and playing with toys.
Child care providers play an important role in helping to develop healthy eating and physical activity habits in young children. The Alaska Obesity Prevention and Control Program worked with the national Let’s Move! initiative and Thread, Alaska’s Child Care Resource and Referral Network, to provide training and resources to child care centers and day care homes to support healthy eating and physical activity habits. These habits include providing water to thirsty children, rather than sugary drinks, and increasing time spent in active play.
“Our goal is to help the youngest Alaskans grow up at a healthy weight,” said Diane Peck with the Alaska Obesity Prevention and Control Program. “Child care programs can provide a healthy environment for children to eat, play, grow, and develop healthy habits for life.”
To help make these changes fun for kids, the program provides resources that encourage healthy eating and active play, such as age-appropriate physical activity equipment, fruit and vegetable food models, and children’s books highlighting healthy foods and kids being active.
Kelley Polasky, with Friendly Days Childcare in Juneau, recently completed the program.
“I’ve really enjoyed the toys and resources provided through the Let’s Move initiative. The resources gave us great ideas for organized and free play,” she said. “The kids especially love the wrist ribbons! They are played with every day. From free dance to organized movements, they are a hit! We also have a toy kitchen, and the healthy toy foods allow the children to cook and pretend serving foods that are good for them. ”
Play Every Day is a campaign with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. For more information, visit www.playeveryday.alaska.gov.