KANA Weekly News and Updates

Kodiak Wilderness First Aid Course
Summer is the season when most island dwellers venture into the outdoors. Whether we’re hiking, fishing, or camping, there’s always a risk of life-threatening mishaps. Remote destinations make it challenging for emergency responders to provide services—if they can even be alerted. You may be the only hope to save your co-adventurer’s life.
KANA is hosting a free, two-day course to teach you how to assess and treat emergencies specifically for our environment. Training topics include treating shock, burns, and heart problems, as well as splinting injuries and controlling bleeding.
For further information, contact Will Sargent at 907.486.1354 or by email.
May 22 + 23 / 9:00am – 5:00pm
KANA AC Building at 111 Rezanof Drive in downtown Kodiak.
National Mental Health Month
May is National Mental Health Month. Alaska ranks high in national statistics for both depression and suicide rates, with Alaska Native populations being most at risk. Take some time this month to learn more about mental illness and wellbeing. Even if you are not struggling with depression yourself, having respectful and open conversations about the matter will help break the stigma of depression and provide an opportunity for other individuals to speak up.
KANA has several resources to educate anyone wanting to know more about mental health. Some of our Behavioral Health services include the provision of mental health assessments and diagnoses, programming for drug dependency treatment, and grief counseling for those suffering from the loss of a friend or family member. We can also provide you with materials to help bring awareness to your community.
We’ll be sharing additional resources and information over the coming weeks on social media. We are also enhancing our suicide prevention team with new certifications and will provide updates as they’re finalized.
Explore the Rock 2017
Explore the Rock is a summer program offered to students entering Grades 6 through 12. Each Thursday, beginning June 1, students will learn about Kodiak Island through a series of nature walks and informative presentations. In addition, they will learn valuable skills from positive role models in our community, including CPR, first aid, bear safety, and the dynamics of working as a team.
There is no fee, but registration is required. Kids may participate in as many hikes as they’d like.
This program is organized by KANA’s Meth and Suicide Prevention Initiative and Healthy Tomorrows.
Find a full schedule and registration forms at kodiakhealthcare.org/exploretherock
If you have questions or need help with registration, please call Annegelica Lopez at 907.486.9888 or email prevention@kodiakhealthcare.org.
For updates or schedule revisions, Follow the Explore the Rock page on Facebook:
facebook.com/ExploretheRockKodiak
Hot Off the Press: KANA Wellness Newsletter
The May/June edition of Qik’rtarmiut Asiitmen—our bimonthly newsletter—is now available. If you don’t receive your copy in the mail this week, you can pick one up at the KANA Wellness Center during your next workout. It’s also available online, along with PDFs of back issues, on our website.
We’re also looking for volunteers to share their personal stories in future issues of our newsletter. We want to hear how you take care of your mental and physical wellbeing, or the ways you contribute to Alutiiq traditions and culture, or even what your favorite local wild foods are and how you prepare them. Share your ideas with Brian Fraley at brian.fraley@kodiakhealthcare.org or post your photos on your favorite social media platform with the hashtag #LiveLifeKodiak
EYE May 16–18
ARTHRITIS May 30–June 1
AUDIOLOGY June 5–7
ENT June 6–7
OB/GYN June 13–14