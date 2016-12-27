KANA Weekly News and Updates

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
2016 marks the Kodiak Area Native Association’s 50th year serving our community. Since 1966, KANA and its services have evolved and expanded in response to the changing needs of our community. With recognition of all we’ve achieved, we pause to reflect upon these accomplishments and give thanks.
Quyanaa to our patients for working alongside us—your continued input and involvement is instrumental in our success. We would also like to extend sincere thanks for our committed staff who contribute ideas, dedicate their time and energy to our goals, and help us build a healthier community.
KANA envisions a future where the best quality of care is available to all people on Kodiak Island, and works diligently towards our mission to elevate the quality of life of the people we serve. Share with your friends and neighbors that KANA welcomes those in need of health care and social services. We seek to serve our communities when and where care is needed in accordance with our Sugpiaq Alutiiq values—caring for our neighbors and sharing the resources we are given.
Warmest wishes this holiday season.
Cough? Fever? Practice Cough Etiquette to Prevent Spread of Infection
Cough and sneeze etiquette refers to simple hygiene practices everybody can take to prevent passing on respiratory infections like cold and flu to other people. It is especially important that people who are sick with cold or flu practice good cough and sneeze etiquette. Infections like cold and flu can be transmitted even before symptoms like sore throat and cough let you know you’re sick. Even when you’re perfectly healthy, it’s important to practice proper cough and sneeze etiquette.
Cover your mouth and nose every time you cough or sneeze. Use a disposable tissue to cover your mouth or nose if possible. If a cough or sneeze sneaks up on you and no tissue is available, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve. This prevents your hands becoming contaminated with cold or flu viruses.
Dispose of paper tissues immediately after you cough or sneeze. Make sure a trash can is available so that tissues can be properly disposed of (e.g. if you’re in bed with the flu, put a bin beside your bed so you don’t have to get up to throw your contaminated tissues away or leave them for someone else to pick up). If there is no bin, use a plastic bag to store contaminated tissues until a bin is available. If you cough or sneeze onto a hard surface like a desk or telephone, clean it immediately with disinfectant to remove the cold and flu germs.
Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 15–20 seconds every time you cough or sneeze. Wash your hands every time you touch a contaminated object like a tissue. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizing products containing ≥ 60% alcohol. These products are also effective in removing cold and flu germs from contaminated hands.
Avoid touching your face with your hands (especially if you know they’re contaminated, for example if you’ve just wiped your sick child’s nose). Touching the face allows cold and flu viruses to enter the mucous membranes of the nose and eyes and cause infection.
E-cigarettes are not approved by the FDA for smoking cessation, they are not regulated for safety, numerous studies raise concern for their negative impact on health, and the long-term health implications of e-cigarette use are unknown.
E-cigarettes—also known as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), e-hookahs, hookah pens, vape pens, vaporizers, e-cigars and e-pipes—allow users to inhale a heated aerosol containing nicotine and other substances, an activity commonly referred to as “vaping.”
There are more than 450 different brands of e-cigarettes on the market today, and e-cigarettes come in over 7,500 different flavors. Several brands are owned by major tobacco companies, such as Mark Ten (Altria), “blu” (Imperial Tobacco) and “Vuse” (Reynolds American).
E-cigarette use in Alaska is higher among youth (18 percent) than smoking (11 percent) and has grown significantly among adults. Among Alaska adults, the prevalence of e-cigarette use has grown significantly from less than 1 percent in 2010 to 7 percent in 2014. In Alaska, the prevalence of e-cigarette use is higher among high school students, with 18 percent reporting current use of e-cigarettes in 2015.