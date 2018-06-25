Kansas Man Arrested while Attempting Sex with Tailpipe

Alaska Native News Jun 25, 2018.

A highly intoxicated Newton, Kansas man was arrested by local police after responding to a call reporting him to be exhibiting “lewd and lascivious behavior” in the parking lot of an apartment building on May 1st.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered 23-year-old Ryan Malek laying under a parked car attempting to place his sex organ into the tailpipe. Despite the police presence, an “oblivious” Malek continued in his efforts and ignored the officer’s attempts at contact. He was taken into custody only after having been tazed by police.

Following his arrest, Malek was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Court records say that Malek’s actions were observed by at least six witnesses. When tested, Malek had an alcohol level at least four times the legal limit.





Malek was formally charged on June 20th on charges of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior. The complaint stated that Malek “Unlawfully, intentionally and publicly exposed a sex organ or exposed a sex organ in the presence of another person who is not the spouse of the offender and who has not consented thereto, with intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desires of oneself or another.”

Malek answers to the charges in court on July 19th.

Newton is a city 25 miles north of Wichita.