Kenai Driver Arrested in Soldotna on $20,000 Warrant

Alaska Native News Mar 3, 2017.

Trooper netted the subject of a $20,000 arrest warrant while performing a routine traffic stop early in the morning on Friday.

Soldotna-based troopers pulled over an older model Jeep for an equipment violation and expired tags at 2 am this morning, and made contacted the driver and her passenger.

As they were investigating, the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Malissa Percival, provided troopers with false information as to her identity. Troopers would eventually, during the stop, correctly identify her and also find that she was the subject of a $20,000 arrest warrant.

When contacted, Percival’s probation officer requested a search of her vehicle, and Percival would be found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Percival was placed under arrest and transported to Kenai, where she was remanded at Wildwood Pretrial and charged with providing false information, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, probation violation and the $20,000 warrant.





