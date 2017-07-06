Kenai Food Hub Expands to Anchorage

- Home
ANCHORAGE – The Kenai Peninsula Food Hub, already operating in Seldovia, Homer and Soldotna, is growing to include Anchorage beginning July 8th, offering an online market for Alaska Grown produce, seafood, shellfish, flowers, crafts, and more, direct from local producers to a weekly pick-up location in Spenard.
“Purchasing local products, increases our region’s food security,” says Operations Manager, Robbi Mixon. “Food hubs open up a new opportunity for producers, at any scale, to sell directly to buyers and institutions who seek local products, but may not typically shop at farmers markets or farm stands.”
The 2-year old online marketplace, with over 650 active customers on the Kenai Peninsula, opens to Anchorage on July 8th with a weekly pick-up location at the Church of Love on Thursdays, 4-8pm in Spenard. Another local business, Arctic Harvest Deliveries, has partnered with the food hub to operate the Anchorage branch.
“Our shared marketing and infrastructure for local farms can increase sales, reduce waste, and decrease the environmental costs of importing from outside of Alaska,” says Mixon. “If we want food security, we’ll need to encourage strong local production. 95% of Alaska’s food is currently imported.”
To begin shopping or building your digital storefront, simply visit AnchorageFoodHub.org, and sign-up for an account under “Shop the Marketplace.”