Kenai Man Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges on Saturday

Alaska Native News Apr 2, 2017.

On Saturday, troopers conducted a traffic stop for equipment violations on a white 2001 GMC pickup near Three Bears in Kenai, but it was another vehicle that became the focus of troopers attention.

At 12:32 pm, after pulling over the GMC pickup, troopers also contacted another vehicle, a blue 2007 Chevy Cobalt. When they did so, they found that the driver, 33-year-old Kenai resident, William A. Soares, was in possession of a schedule IA controlled substance. They would also find that he was actively distributing the drug.

As the investigation progressed, it would be found that Soares was in possession of a firearm while distributing.

As a result of the of the investigation, Soares was arrested on charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II and IV and Misconduct Involving Weapons II.

Soares was transported and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail.





