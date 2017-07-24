Kenai Man Drowns While Recreating at Kasilof’s Johnson Lake

A Kenai man, paddle-boating and swimming in Johnson Lake near Kasilof died as a result of drowning early afternoon on Sunday, troopers reported.

At 12:54 pm on Sunday, Troopers, as well as Alaska State Parks and Central Emergency Services, were called out on a drowning case at the Johnson Lake Recreational area 15 miles south of Soldotna along the Sterling Highway.

According to the investigation at the scene on Sunday, 24-year-old Nickolas Thornton, of Kenai, was in the middle of the lake in a paddle boat, when he and another decided to swim near their craft. As they were swimming, Thornton decided to remove his life jacket and continue swimming.

As the two were swimming around their craft, the paddle boat drifted away from the two. Thornton was unable to swim either to the boat, or to the shore, and subsequently perished in the lake.

Thornton’s remains were recovered by Central Emergency Services. The investigation did not uncover any foul play.

Thornton’s next of kin were on scene and were notified of his death.