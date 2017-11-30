Kenai Man Extricated from Vehicle and Charged with DUI

Alaska Native News Nov 30, 2017.

After receiving the report of an accident at mile 12.5 of K-Beach Road, troopers responded to the scene to find the driver entrapped in his vehicle.

Troopers identified the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as 36-year-old Russell E. Wilson of Kenai. He was trapped inside of his Ford F250 and had to be extricated from his vehicle.

After freeing Wilson from his vehicle, he was transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Because it was determined that Wilson was driving under the influence, following his release from the hospital, he was placed under arrest on the charge of DUI and taken to Wildwood Pretrial Facility where he was remanded.