Kenai Man Injured in Seward highway Crash as He Checked his Trailer

Alaska Native News Feb 24, 2018.

A Friday morning crash injured a driver as he was checking his trailer straps at mile 52.5 of the Seward Highway troopers reported Saturday morning.

According to the report, 3o-year-old Kenai resident, Jessie Knisley, was traveling on the highway at that location, when he pulled over into a pullout to check the straps on the trailer he was hauling in his 2015 Ford pickup.

As Knisley was atop his trailer, 43-year-old Christopher Allchin was traveling northbound on the highway in his 1995 Subaru Impreza and became distracted, veered off of the highway and crashed into the truck and trailer. The impact caused Knisley to be thrown from the trailer.

Troopers and EMS from Cooper Landing responded to the scene and Knisley was transported to the Central Peninsula for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Allchin was cited for the crash.





