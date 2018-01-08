Kenai Man Rampages on Vehicles after being Thrown out of Bar

Alaska Native News Jan 8, 2018.

A Kenai man was arrested for ramming several vehicles in a rampage after being 86ed from the Duck Inn Bar on Friday night.

The ramming incident was called in to troopers at 8:56 pm on Friday night. The caller reported that the suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Kenai resident William Cloer, had rammed into four vehicles parked in front of the Inn after being made to leave the drinking establishment. After the intentional collisions, Cloer left the premises and drove towards Kenai on Kalifornski Beach Road.

A patrol vehicle caught up to Cloer as he was driving on the Bridge Access Road towards Kenai. Cloer was arrested on charges of Criminal Mischief III, Reckless Driving, and Leaving the Scene of a Damage Only Collision.





The vehicles rammed in the incident suffered damages “estimated to be well into the thousands of dollars,” troopers say. Cloer’s Suburban was towed from the scene of the traffic stop.