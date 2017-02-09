Kenai Peninsula Pilot Crashes along Kenai River after Mechanical Issues

Alaska Native News Feb 9, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers, via the trooper dispatch, reported on a crash of a Piper PA-18 along the Kenai River on Wednesday that occurred just before 3 pm.

According to the report, troopers, along with Central Emergency Services and members of the Alaska State Parks responded to the crash scene at 2:56 pm on Wednesday to find that 27-year-old Charley Tegerdine of Sterling suffering injuries as a result of the crash.

Tegerdine was transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital for treatment of the injuries sustained. Although Tegerdine suffered serious injuries, those injured are not believed to be life-threatening.

Tegerdine had “reported experiencing mechanical issues with the flight controls immediately prior to the crash,” troopers said.

Tegerdine is a Registered Nurse and a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Central Peninsula Hospital and an avid pilot.





