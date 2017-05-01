Kenai Thief Caught Red-Handed, Faces Several Charges

Alaska Native News May 1, 2017.

A Kenai man was arrested on several charges Saturday morning after a Nikiski homeowner called 911 to report an attempted theft in progress, troopers reported.

Troopers received the complaint at 8:39 am on Saturday. The Nikiski caller told troopers that a man was in her driveway, attempting to steal a light bar off of her vehicle.

Troopers responded to the location and contacted 21-year-old Dakoda Neely, of Kenai. The investigation at the scene found that Neely was indeed attempting to steal the light bar. As the investigation continued, Neely was found to have other items from the residence.

A check of Neely’s vehicle would find that Neely had license plates from another vehicle on his car.

Upon his arrest, Neely was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine. He was transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on charges of Theft II, Attempted Theft III, Criminal Trespass I, Misuse of Plates, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.





