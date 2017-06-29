Widgetized Section

Kenworth Overturns on Sterling, Highway Closed for Salmon Cleanup

Alaska Native News Jun 29, 2017.

The north-bound lane of the Sterling Highway at mile 37.5 was was closed for approximately eight hours on Tuesday night as crews worked to clear the roadway of salmon after a Kenworth tractor overturned, spilling fish all over the highway.

AST were called to the scene at 7:11 pm on Tuesday evening after a Kenworth trailer headed southbound, failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into the guardrail, before overturning.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital by EMS from nearby Cooper Landing.


