Ketchikan Based Coast Guard Cutter Receives Award in Washington, D.C.

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Douglas Munro Chapter of the Surface Navy Association awarded the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick with the 2017 Hopley Yeaton Cutter Excellence Award (small cutter) in conjunction with the 2018 Surface Navy Association National Symposium in Washington, D.C., Thursday.
The John McCormick was awarded top honors over more than 150 cutters in the “Small Cutter (175′ or less)” category.
As the first Fast Response Cutter (FRC) assigned to Coast Guard District 17, cutter John McCormick was recognized for setting high standards in crew readiness and training. This training ensured John McCormick’s safe and timely transit of more than 6,000 nautical miles from Key West, Florida, to its homeport in Ketchikan, Alaska, and the crew’s rapid response to engineering and damage control casualties along the way. The John McCormick was also recognized for being an immediate asset to D17 where the crew conducted 77 fisheries boardings, saving or assisting 10 lives and more than $1 million in property and developed close bonds with the community.
“It is truly an honor for the crew of the John McCormick to be recognized for this prestigious award, especially considering the accomplishments over this calendar year, which included transiting to Ketchikan from Key West, getting commissioned in April, and serving the great state of Alaska ever since,” said Lt. Mike Moyseowicz, commanding officer of the cutter John McCormick. “More than anything, this award is about the crew, all of whom sacrificed so many nights away from home in service to their country, and none of this would have been possible without their exceptional professionalism, teamwork, and dedication to serving others.”
The Cutter John McCormick is a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter homeported in Ketchikan, Alaska. It has a crew of 25.
Source: USCG