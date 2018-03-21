Ketchikan Man Arrested on Weapons, Assault Charges after Confronting Neighbor

Alaska Native News Mar 21, 2018.

A Ketchikan man was taken into custody on weapons and assault charges after an alcohol-fueled incident in that city on Tuesday night according to AST.

Troopers responded to a report of an intoxicated man with a shotgun on the 500-block of D-2 Loop road at 8:10 pm on Tuesday night. When they arrived at the location, they interviewed the caller and found that 48-year-old Darrin Kuhn, while intoxicated and with a shotgun, confronted a neighbor putting them in fear of being injured.

Kuhn was contacted by troopers and taken into custody.

Kuhn was transported to the Ketchikan Correctional Center, where he was remanded on charges of Assault III and two counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons IV.

He was held without bail pending arraignment.





