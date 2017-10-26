Ketchikan Man Jailed after Logging Camp Murder

Alaska Native News Oct 26, 2017.

A Ketchikan man has been arrested on Murder I charges after confessing to shooting another Ketchikan man on Prince of Wales island early Wednesday morning, the trooper dispatch revealed on Thursday.

According to the report, 26-year-old Timothy Murphy was arrested after shooting 64-year-old Brian Stanton at Keete Inlet on Prince of Wales Island. Troopers were notified of the shooting at 6:16 am on Wednesday by employees at the Phoenix Logging Camp.

Troopers say Murphy “confessed to shooting Stanton and had made multiple incriminating statements to employees of the logging camp.”

As a result, charges of Murder I have been leveled at Murphy. He was transported to Craig where he was remanded to the jail there on the charges.

Troopers remained at the scene overnight conducting their investigation.

Stanton’s next of kin have been notified of the fatal incident.





